Turn8 Private Wealth Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Turn8 Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SGOV. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $57,000.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of SGOV stock opened at $100.48 on Wednesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.15 and a 12-month high of $100.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.54.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.