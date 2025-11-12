KBC Group NV Increases Stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. $WMS

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 880,373 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $101,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter valued at about $1,591,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter valued at about $493,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 129.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 40,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 22,737 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WMS opened at $147.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.92 and a twelve month high of $153.25. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.05.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $850.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.49 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.29%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 price target on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.56.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

