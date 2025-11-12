HP Inc. $HPQ Stake Lifted by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,227,197 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,128 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in HP were worth $103,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter worth about $179,037,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in HP by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,340,629 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $314,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,411 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of HP by 32.0% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 5,684,655 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $139,047,000 after buying an additional 1,378,570 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of HP by 96.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,332,414 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $64,642,000 after buying an additional 1,147,342 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in HP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

HP Stock Performance

HP stock opened at $24.69 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $39.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.54. The firm has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.69 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 262.03% and a net margin of 4.83%.The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. HP has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Anneliese Olson sold 18,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total transaction of $506,133.52. Following the sale, the insider owned 169 shares in the company, valued at $4,711.72. The trade was a 99.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $920,471.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80.55. This trade represents a 99.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research raised HP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on HP from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HP

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.