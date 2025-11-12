TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 127,428 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. $TTEK

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,047,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 127,428 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $37,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 1.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 28,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 54.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 22.4% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Insider Activity at Tetra Tech

In related news, Director Gary Birkenbeuel sold 2,390 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $86,040.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 37,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,100. This trade represents a 5.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TTEK shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Tetra Tech from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $47.00 price objective on Tetra Tech and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTEK

Tetra Tech Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $31.99 on Wednesday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $48.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.94 and its 200-day moving average is $35.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99 and a beta of 0.96.

About Tetra Tech

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.