TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,340 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $47,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTWO. STF Management LP increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% in the second quarter. STF Management LP now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.69, for a total transaction of $4,613,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon J. Moses sold 1,000 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.57, for a total transaction of $239,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,901 shares in the company, valued at $5,246,822.57. The trade was a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 141,822 shares of company stock valued at $32,540,844 over the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 2.8%

TTWO stock opened at $240.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.00. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.68 and a fifty-two week high of $264.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $251.85 and a 200-day moving average of $238.81.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 72.92%.The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.08) EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.45.

Get Our Latest Report on TTWO

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.