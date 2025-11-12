KBC Group NV Decreases Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 24.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 458,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 145,682 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $72,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in IQVIA by 436.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 208.6% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Trading Up 2.6%

IQV stock opened at $218.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $134.65 and a one year high of $225.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $200.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.850-11.950 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.70, for a total transaction of $878,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 27,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,955,627.60. This represents a 12.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Baird R W upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Hsbc Global Res raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.94.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IQV

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.