SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,123,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,340 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $93,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 634.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $85.08 on Wednesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.61 and a 12-month high of $91.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.75.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. SS&C Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.560-1.620 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.020-6.080 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

