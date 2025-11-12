Ferrovial SE $FER Shares Sold by M&G PLC

M&G PLC reduced its position in shares of Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 743,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,819 shares during the period. M&G PLC’s holdings in Ferrovial were worth $39,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Ferrovial by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 17,636,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,475,000 after buying an additional 5,376,610 shares during the period. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd acquired a new position in Ferrovial in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,224,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Ferrovial in the first quarter worth approximately $65,565,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Ferrovial by 45.2% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,951,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ferrovial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,355,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,748,000 after purchasing an additional 452,211 shares during the period. 22.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ferrovial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Ferrovial Price Performance

Shares of Ferrovial stock opened at $63.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.95. Ferrovial SE has a one year low of $37.93 and a one year high of $65.20.

Ferrovial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 27th will be issued a $0.4769 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 27th.

Ferrovial Profile

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

