M&G PLC Grows Position in UBS Group AG $UBS

M&G PLC raised its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,413,062 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 640,249 shares during the period. M&G PLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $150,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in UBS Group by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 106,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 7,833 shares in the last quarter. Crocodile Capital Partners GmbH increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 74.6% during the second quarter. Crocodile Capital Partners GmbH now owns 995,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,651,000 after purchasing an additional 425,000 shares in the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 75,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 11,730 shares during the last quarter. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. lifted its stake in UBS Group by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. now owns 136,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 150.7% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 57,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 34,278 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $38.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.20. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $42.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.63.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.28. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 11.02%.The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

UBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised UBS Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

