TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 3,613 Shares of NiCE $NICE

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 309,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,613 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NiCE were worth $52,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NiCE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in NiCE by 56.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NiCE by 12.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,766,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,306,000 after buying an additional 193,000 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NiCE by 14.3% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of NiCE by 76.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $125.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.43. NiCE has a one year low of $122.94 and a one year high of $200.65.

NiCE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.02. NiCE had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $726.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. NiCE has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.330-12.530 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 3.120-3.220 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NiCE will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NICE. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NiCE in a report on Friday, August 15th. DA Davidson cut their price target on NiCE from $195.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $193.00 price target on NiCE in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of NiCE from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of NiCE in a report on Sunday, October 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.25.

NiCE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self-service enables organizations to address consumers’ needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer’s request, and connects them using real-time AI-based routing.

