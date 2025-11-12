TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 194,461 Shares of ServiceTitan Inc. $TTAN

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its position in ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Free Report) by 18.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 850,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,461 shares during the quarter. ServiceTitan comprises about 1.3% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceTitan were worth $91,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in ServiceTitan by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceTitan by 47.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceTitan in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceTitan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

ServiceTitan Stock Performance

ServiceTitan stock opened at $91.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion and a PE ratio of -17.02. ServiceTitan Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.81 and a twelve month high of $131.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ServiceTitan ( NASDAQ:TTAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.40). ServiceTitan had a negative return on equity of 16.87% and a negative net margin of 26.08%.The company had revenue of $242.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.58 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. ServiceTitan has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceTitan Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ServiceTitan in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of ServiceTitan in a report on Thursday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp set a $140.00 price objective on ServiceTitan and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on ServiceTitan in a report on Friday, August 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on ServiceTitan from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total value of $49,854.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,089,795 shares in the company, valued at $718,408,927.35. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ara Mahdessian sold 46,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $4,253,938.80. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,189,801 shares of company stock worth $133,969,975. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

Featured Stories

