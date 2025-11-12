Profund Advisors LLC Has $986,000 Stock Holdings in Docusign Inc. $DOCU

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,053 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Docusign were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Docusign in the first quarter worth approximately $285,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Docusign during the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Docusign by 10.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 111,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,077,000 after purchasing an additional 10,696 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 148.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 590,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,088,000 after purchasing an additional 353,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DOCU. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Docusign from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Docusign in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Docusign from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Docusign from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.14.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $68.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.53 and a 200-day moving average of $77.40. Docusign Inc. has a one year low of $66.35 and a one year high of $107.86. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $800.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.35 million. Docusign had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Docusign has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 7,500 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.19, for a total transaction of $533,925.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 55,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,946,915.98. This trade represents a 11.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.69, for a total value of $2,787,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 136,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,494,983.74. This represents a 22.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 102,533 shares of company stock valued at $7,709,933 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

