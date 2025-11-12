Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Sold by SBI Securities Co. Ltd.

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 380,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 6.2% of SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $215,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. Afbi LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,494,431,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,450,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,704,584,000 after buying an additional 1,933,389 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,230,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,021,878,000 after buying an additional 5,647,924 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 26,653,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,697,605,000 after acquiring an additional 238,402 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,225,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,796,624,000 after acquiring an additional 373,546 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO opened at $627.91 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $634.13. The firm has a market cap of $781.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $613.17 and its 200-day moving average is $579.67.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.