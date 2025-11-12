Profund Advisors LLC Has $791,000 Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,092 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 14.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 115,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,342,000 after purchasing an additional 14,967 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.81, for a total transaction of $6,213,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 34,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,344,730.75. This represents a 28.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 7,653 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.08, for a total transaction of $3,413,850.24. Following the sale, the insider owned 19,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,756.80. This represents a 27.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,002 shares of company stock worth $14,295,857. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho set a $415.00 price target on Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $517.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $352.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Argus set a $540.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $438.64.

Quanta Services Trading Down 0.3%

PWR opened at $449.16 on Wednesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.08 and a 1-year high of $469.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.98 billion, a PE ratio of 69.53, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $417.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $384.48.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.330-10.830 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 5.93%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

