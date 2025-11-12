Chubb Limited $CB Position Increased by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 58.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 892 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 391.7% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CB. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $309.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, October 27th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Chubb from $321.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Chubb from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.79.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $292.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $115.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $252.16 and a 12 month high of $306.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $279.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.68.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $1.98. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 16.53%.The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 16.19%.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 23,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.00, for a total value of $6,659,138.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 90,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,458,600. The trade was a 20.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

