Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Insider Ije Nwokori Purchases 176 Shares

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report) insider Ije Nwokori bought 176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 85 per share, for a total transaction of £149.60.

Ije Nwokori also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 15th, Ije Nwokori sold 298,675 shares of Dr. Martens stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 90, for a total transaction of £268,807.50.

On Monday, October 13th, Ije Nwokori purchased 167 shares of Dr. Martens stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 89 per share, for a total transaction of £148.63.

On Wednesday, October 8th, Ije Nwokori acquired 136 shares of Dr. Martens stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 90 per share, for a total transaction of £122.40.

LON:DOCS traded down GBX 0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 86.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,868. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 91.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.85. Dr. Martens plc has a 12 month low of GBX 43.02 and a 12 month high of GBX 100.87. The firm has a market cap of £833.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.11.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised shares of Dr. Martens to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,000.

About Dr. Martens

Founded in 1960, Dr. Martens is an iconic British brand with a global presence. “Docs” or “DMs” were originally

produced for their durability for workers, before being adopted by diverse youth subcultures and associated musical

movements. Today, Dr. Martens has transcended its roots while still celebrating its proud history.

