Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Insider Sells £25,300.97 in Stock

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) insider Luisa Wright sold 2,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,121, for a total value of £25,300.97.
Dunelm Group Stock Performance
Shares of DNLM stock traded down GBX 15.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,127.50. The stock had a trading volume of 169,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,122.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,157.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18. Dunelm Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 836.61 and a twelve month high of GBX 1,249.
Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported GBX 77.20 EPS for the quarter. Dunelm Group had a return on equity of 96.64% and a net margin of 8.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dunelm Group plc will post 77.0957096 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Dunelm Group
Dunelm is the UK’s market leader in homewares with a purpose ‘to help create the joy of truly feeling at home, now and for generations to come’. Its specialist customer proposition offers value, quality, choice and style across an extensive range of c.70,000 products, spanning multiple homewares and furniture categories and including services such as Made to Measure window treatments.
