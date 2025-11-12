Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Insider Sells £25,300.97 in Stock

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) insider Luisa Wright sold 2,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,121, for a total value of £25,300.97.

Dunelm Group Stock Performance

Shares of DNLM stock traded down GBX 15.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,127.50. The stock had a trading volume of 169,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,122.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,157.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18. Dunelm Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 836.61 and a twelve month high of GBX 1,249.

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported GBX 77.20 EPS for the quarter. Dunelm Group had a return on equity of 96.64% and a net margin of 8.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dunelm Group plc will post 77.0957096 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on DNLM. Shore Capital started coverage on Dunelm Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,300 price objective on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,360 price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,320 to GBX 1,360 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,480 price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,140 to GBX 1,240 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dunelm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,397.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DNLM

About Dunelm Group

(Get Free Report)

Dunelm is the UK’s market leader in homewares with a purpose ‘to help create the joy of truly feeling at home, now and for generations to come’. Its specialist customer proposition offers value, quality, choice and style across an extensive range of c.70,000 products, spanning multiple homewares and furniture categories and including services such as Made to Measure window treatments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.