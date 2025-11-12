Atria Investments Inc Takes Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF $OMFL

Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 505.4% during the 1st quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. raised its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 23.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:OMFL opened at $60.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.13. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a 1 year low of $46.79 and a 1 year high of $58.40.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.