Apex Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB

Apex Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,022 shares during the period. Apex Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advyzon Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 28.9% during the second quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 19,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,608,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,603,000 after buying an additional 25,443 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,358,000. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 307,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,444 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $46.81 on Wednesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $44.67 and a twelve month high of $47.20. The company has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.78 and its 200 day moving average is $46.17.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.1643 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

