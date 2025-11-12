Northland Capmk Has Positive View of Allient FY2025 Earnings

Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Allient in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 7th. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.04 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.94. The consensus estimate for Allient’s current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Allient’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.35 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.75 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $3.07 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ALNT. Zacks Research raised shares of Allient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Allient in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Allient in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

NASDAQ:ALNT opened at $52.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.92 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.48. Allient has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $58.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Allient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.71%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Allient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Allient by 173.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Allient during the third quarter worth $58,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Allient by 105.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Allient in the third quarter worth $88,000. 61.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

