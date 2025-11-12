Wedbush Has Bearish Estimate for DoorDash FY2025 Earnings

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for DoorDash in a report released on Thursday, November 6th. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.42. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for DoorDash’s current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for DoorDash’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 9.97%. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DASH. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on DoorDash from $255.00 to $253.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DoorDash from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen cut DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.62.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of DASH stock opened at $200.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $257.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.84 and a beta of 1.70. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $155.40 and a 12 month high of $285.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,712,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,617,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,823 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,387,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,662,000 after purchasing an additional 427,722 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,951,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,711,000 after purchasing an additional 223,188 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in DoorDash by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,375,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,110,000 after purchasing an additional 575,629 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in DoorDash by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,907,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,031,000 after buying an additional 641,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.47, for a total transaction of $346,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 37,252 shares in the company, valued at $10,336,312.44. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.39, for a total transaction of $11,097,749.90. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 825,277 shares of company stock worth $205,015,591. 5.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

