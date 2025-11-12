Apex Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Apex Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 105,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,764,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 6.2% of Apex Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 118,916,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,734,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,719 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,233,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,582,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,203 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,787,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,611,723,000 after buying an additional 4,743,753 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,910,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,389,000 after buying an additional 659,542 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,864,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,659,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $74.52 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.10 and a fifty-two week high of $75.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.53.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

