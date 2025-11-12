Braze, Inc. $BRZE Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 95.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,784 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Braze were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Braze by 296.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the first quarter valued at $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Braze by 17.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Braze by 9.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on BRZE shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Braze from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Braze in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Braze from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Braze currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.11.

Braze Stock Performance

BRZE opened at $28.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -27.47 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.95 and a 200-day moving average of $29.39. Braze, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.91 and a 52-week high of $48.33.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.25). Braze had a negative return on equity of 17.97% and a negative net margin of 16.62%.The company had revenue of $180.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Braze has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.410-0.420 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.070 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Braze

In other Braze news, insider Astha Malik sold 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $106,307.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 233,660 shares in the company, valued at $7,596,286.60. This represents a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Magnuson sold 24,325 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $630,990.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 721,444 shares in the company, valued at $18,714,257.36. The trade was a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 66,011 shares of company stock worth $1,758,363 in the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

