Analysts Set Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) Target Price at $164.30

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $164.30.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nucor from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th.

Get Nucor alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NUE

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

Institutional Trading of Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 9,042 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total value of $1,367,873.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 73,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,436.08. The trade was a 10.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total transaction of $903,520.08. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 22,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,333,882.24. This represents a 21.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold a total of 34,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,075,189 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 6.6% during the second quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 34,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 121,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,745,000 after purchasing an additional 70,581 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,225,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nucor by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 305,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,704,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the period. Finally, VeraBank N.A. grew its holdings in Nucor by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 5,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $143.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.36 and its 200 day moving average is $134.18. Nucor has a 12-month low of $97.59 and a 12-month high of $158.48. The stock has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 5.18%.The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Nucor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -2.630 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.