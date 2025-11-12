Acme United FY2025 EPS Estimate Lowered by Singular Research

Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU – Free Report) – Singular Research lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for Acme United in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 6th. Singular Research analyst J. Marrone now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.48 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.53. Singular Research currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Singular Research also issued estimates for Acme United’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Acme United Stock Performance

Shares of ACU stock opened at $36.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.22 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.79. Acme United has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $45.42.

Acme United Announces Dividend

Acme United ( NYSE:ACU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Acme United had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Acme United’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acme United

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Acme United by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC now owns 320,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,689,000 after acquiring an additional 58,729 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acme United by 116.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 40,524 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Acme United in the first quarter worth about $809,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Acme United by 121.7% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 19,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Acme United in the second quarter valued at about $628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

Further Reading

