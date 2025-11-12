What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for CBSH FY2025 Earnings?

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for Commerce Bancshares in a research report issued on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.23 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.24. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Commerce Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.89 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a report on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $54.32 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.68. Commerce Bancshares has a 52 week low of $51.64 and a 52 week high of $72.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.62.

Commerce Bancshares’s stock is going to split on the morning of Tuesday, December 2nd. The 1.05-1 split was recently announced. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, December 1st.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.03). Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 26.48%.The business had revenue of $440.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter worth $89,282,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 848,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,799,000 after buying an additional 488,960 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,903,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,745,000 after buying an additional 420,053 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,995,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,493,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,716,000 after buying an additional 268,250 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

