Americana Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Steven Madden, Ltd. $SHOO

Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,547 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHOO. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 231.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Steven Madden in the first quarter valued at $291,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in Steven Madden by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 266,658 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,104,000 after purchasing an additional 83,821 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,212,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,298,000 after buying an additional 384,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 84,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $38.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 1.31. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $46.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.22.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $667.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.89 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Steven Madden has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.410-0.460 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is presently 106.33%.

SHOO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Steven Madden from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Telsey Advisory Group set a $45.00 price target on Steven Madden and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.83.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

