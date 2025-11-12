Stifel Canada Weighs in on Allied Gold FY2025 Earnings

Allied Gold Corporation (NYSE:AAUC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Stifel Canada issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allied Gold in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 6th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico expects that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the year. Stifel Canada has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Allied Gold’s FY2026 earnings at $3.81 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $6.51 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $7.23 EPS.

AAUC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cormark upgraded shares of Allied Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Allied Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Allied Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on Allied Gold in a report on Thursday, October 30th. They issued a “sell (d-)” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Allied Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Allied Gold stock opened at $16.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.82. Allied Gold has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $20.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -45.75.

Allied Gold (NYSE:AAUC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.18). Allied Gold had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a positive return on equity of 24.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allied Gold

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Allied Gold by 25.0% during the third quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 14,736,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944,721 shares in the last quarter. Orion Resource Partners LP purchased a new position in Allied Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,634,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Allied Gold by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,867,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,695,000 after buying an additional 75,931 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Allied Gold by 1,824.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,177,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,585,000 after buying an additional 1,116,768 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Allied Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,169,000.

About Allied Gold

Allied Gold Corporation is a gold producer. It operates a portfolio of producing assets and development projects located principally in Cote d’Ivoire, Mali and Ethiopia. Allied Gold Corporation is based in Canada.

