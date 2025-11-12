Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 53,036 Shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus $CSM

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,036 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $7,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the first quarter worth $357,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 49.9% in the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 57.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Stock Up 0.4%

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus stock opened at $78.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.16. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 12-month low of $55.06 and a 12-month high of $72.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.02.

About ProShares Large Cap Core Plus

The ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (CSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse 130\u002F30 Large Cap index. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort index of the 500 largest US stocks. It uses a set of rules to assign weights to each equity that add up to 130% long and 30% short exposure.

