Spire (SR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, November 14th. Analysts expect Spire to post earnings of ($0.44) per share and revenue of $439.5610 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, November 14, 2025 at 10:00 AM ET.

Spire Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of SR stock opened at $90.78 on Wednesday. Spire has a twelve month low of $64.44 and a twelve month high of $91.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.41 and a 200 day moving average of $77.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SR. Stifel Nicolaus set a $81.00 price objective on Spire and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Spire from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 price objective on Spire and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Spire to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Spire from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spire currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spire

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Spire by 158.1% during the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,990,000 after purchasing an additional 612,500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Spire in the first quarter valued at $9,636,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Spire by 35.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 317,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,211,000 after buying an additional 83,067 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Spire by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,135,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,856,000 after buying an additional 80,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Spire by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,351,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,162,000 after acquiring an additional 61,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

About Spire

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

