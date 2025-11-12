Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Ford Motor Company $F

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 65.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 599,899 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,120,403 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $6,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 1,018.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,090 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 128.6% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $13.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.60. Ford Motor Company has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $13.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.39.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 2.48%.The company had revenue of $50.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.08 billion. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.73.

Check Out Our Latest Report on F

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.