Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL Stake Cut by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 37.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $399,587,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,661,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,272,117,000 after buying an additional 5,050,159 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 662.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,119,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,894 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 48.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,195,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $555,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1,167.6% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,015,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, COO Chris Koopmans acquired 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.03 per share, with a total value of $530,604.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer owned 104,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,179,494.75. This represents a 6.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.03 per share, with a total value of $265,302.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 132,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,312,366.77. This represents a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,632. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL opened at $89.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.01 billion, a PE ratio of -687.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.10. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.08 and a 52-week high of $127.48.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 11.01%. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 24th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -184.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MRVL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $124.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $133.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.06.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

