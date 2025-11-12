Apex Wealth Management LLC Has $1.49 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Apex Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,140 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 1.2% of Apex Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Apex Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVE. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Apollon Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 127,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.9%

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $211.21 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $165.45 and a 1-year high of $211.83. The company has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $206.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.57.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

