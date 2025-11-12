Thunderbird Entertainment Group (THBRF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Thunderbird Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:THBRF – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 19th. Analysts expect Thunderbird Entertainment Group to post earnings of $0.0441 per share and revenue of $46.3880 million for the quarter.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Trading Down 1.3%

THBRF opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.08.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Company Profile

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc develops, produces, and distributes film and television programs in Canada, the United States, Denmark, the Republic of Ireland, France, and internationally. The company's portfolio consists of animated, factual, and scripted projects. Its programs cover various genres with a focus on children's productions, scripted comedy and dramas, and unscripted contents.

