FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Arvinas Issued By HC Wainwright

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Arvinas in a research note issued on Thursday, November 6th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.89) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.36). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arvinas’ current full-year earnings is ($3.81) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Arvinas’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.85) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.40) EPS, FY2028 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $41.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.36 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 18.73% and a negative return on equity of 9.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Arvinas from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Arvinas from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arvinas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.39.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ARVN

Arvinas Stock Performance

Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $11.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $719.91 million, a P/E ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day moving average is $7.93. Arvinas has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $27.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arvinas

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Arvinas by 965.4% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Arvinas by 491.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 2,317.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Briggs Morrison bought 30,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.57 per share, with a total value of $227,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 76,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,478.97. This trade represents a 65.19% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 17th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Arvinas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.