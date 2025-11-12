abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 12.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.92. 172,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,797. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.92. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $4.43.

Get abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund in the first quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 582.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,008 shares during the last quarter.

About abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.