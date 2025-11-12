Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF) Sets New 52-Week High After Insider Buying Activity

Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as GBX 338 and last traded at GBX 338, with a volume of 109679 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 335.

Specifically, insider Fraser McIntyre bought 129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 335 per share, with a total value of £432.15.

Schroder Income Growth Trading Up 0.9%

The firm has a market cap of £229.44 million, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 322.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 314.12.

About Schroder Income Growth

Schroder Income Growth ( LON:SCF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported GBX 12.55 EPS for the quarter. Schroder Income Growth had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 91.20%.

– Targets outperformance by investing in the shares of companies paying dividends that should grow faster than the rate of inflation.

– Has raised its dividend consistently for the past 24 years, making it an attractive proposition for income-seeking investors.

– Managed by Sue Noffke, who has more than 20 years of investment experience specialising in UK equities.

– Fundamental research is at the heart of the investment process and Sue looks for out of favour companies that have the potential to deliver strong future returns.

