Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.

Oxford Lane Capital has a payout ratio of 522.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

OXLC stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.15. The stock had a trading volume of 686,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,810. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.12. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52 week low of $14.49 and a 52 week high of $27.10.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital ( NASDAQ:OXLC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The investment management company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $128.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.87 million.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

