Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 14th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.

Paramount Resources Trading Down 0.7%

TSE:POU traded down C$0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$23.67. 162,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,540. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.52, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$22.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$20.82. Paramount Resources has a 12 month low of C$14.33 and a 12 month high of C$32.83.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd is a Canadian energy company that explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. The company takes part in exploration and production in Alberta and British Columbia. Sales for Paramount’s products are priced in a multitude of markets that span the United States and Canada.

