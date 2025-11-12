Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 14th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.
Paramount Resources Trading Down 0.7%
TSE:POU traded down C$0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$23.67. 162,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,540. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.52, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$22.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$20.82. Paramount Resources has a 12 month low of C$14.33 and a 12 month high of C$32.83.
Paramount Resources Company Profile
