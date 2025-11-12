TMX Group Limited (X) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on November 28th

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 14th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.

TMX Group Stock Up 3.1%

TSE:X traded up C$1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$52.12. The stock had a trading volume of 193,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,738. The company has a market cap of C$14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.65 and a beta of -0.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$52.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$54.51. TMX Group has a 1-year low of C$42.47 and a 1-year high of C$57.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.49.

TMX Group Company Profile

Featured Articles

TMX Group Ltd is a company that operates several global markets to provide investment opportunities for its clients. TMX Group’s key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montreal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport, which provides listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products, and other services to the global financial community.

