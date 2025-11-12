Macquarie Reiterates Outperform Rating for Fermi (NASDAQ:FRMI)

Fermi (NASDAQ:FRMI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Macquarie in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie’s target price indicates a potential upside of 61.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FRMI. Zacks Research raised Fermi to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fermi in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Fermi in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of Fermi in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $31.00 price target on Fermi in a report on Monday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fermi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

FRMI stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,900,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,621,234. Fermi has a twelve month low of $18.70 and a twelve month high of $36.99.

Fermi (NASDAQ:FRMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter.

Fermi’s mission is to power the artificial intelligence (“AI”) needs of tomorrow. We are an advanced energy and hyperscaler development company purpose-built for the AI era. Our mission is to deliver up to 11 gigawatts (“GW”) of low-carbon, HyperRedundant™, and on-demand power directly to the world’s most compute-intensive businesses with 1.1 GW of power projected to be online by the end of 2026.

