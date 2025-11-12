Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports.

Indaptus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INDP traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,899. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.00. Indaptus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $47.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on INDP. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Indaptus Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

About Indaptus Therapeutics

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical candidate is Decoy20 used to produce single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, and chronic hepatitis B virus, and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial.

