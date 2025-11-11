Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $80.53 and last traded at $80.4940, with a volume of 134886 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.14.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantis International Equity ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVDE. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,895,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,738,000 after buying an additional 167,127 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,068,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,932 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,047,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,535,000 after purchasing an additional 160,658 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,376,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $232,644,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

