Head to Head Contrast: Robin Energy (RBNE) & The Competition

Profitability
This table compares Robin Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Robin Energy
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Robin Energy Competitors
|20.87%
|8.78%
|5.09%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
46.3% of shares of all “TRANS – SHIP” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of shares of all “TRANS – SHIP” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Robin Energy and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Robin Energy
|$6.77 million
|$1.05 million
|27.50
|Robin Energy Competitors
|$2.85 billion
|$482.35 million
|10.27
Summary
Robin Energy peers beat Robin Energy on 7 of the 8 factors compared.
Robin Energy Company Profile
Robin Energy Ltd. operates as a holding company that provides tanker vessel services. The company was founded by Petros Panagiotidis on September 24, 2024 and is headquartered in Limassol, Cyrus.
