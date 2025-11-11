Canada Nickel (CVE:CNC) Shares Up 19.8% – What’s Next?

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CVE:CNC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 19.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.34 and last traded at C$1.27. 2,449,940 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 528% from the average session volume of 389,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.06.

Canada Nickel Stock Up 27.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$291.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of -0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.00 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

About Canada Nickel

Canada Nickel Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, discovery, and development of nickel sulphide assets. It also develops zero-carbon production of nickel, cobalt, and iron. Its flagship project is the Crawford Nickel project located in northern Ontario, Canada. It serves electric vehicle, green energy, and stainless steel markets.

