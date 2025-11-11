Comparing ACV Auctions (NYSE:ACVA) & Duddell Street Acquisition (OTCMKTS:DSACU)

ACV Auctions (NYSE:ACVA – Get Free Report) and Duddell Street Acquisition (OTCMKTS:DSACU – Get Free Report) are both services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ACV Auctions and Duddell Street Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACV Auctions -9.89% -7.95% -3.15% Duddell Street Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ACV Auctions and Duddell Street Acquisition”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACV Auctions $735.48 million 1.28 -$79.70 million ($0.43) -12.77 Duddell Street Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Duddell Street Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ACV Auctions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.6% of ACV Auctions shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of ACV Auctions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ACV Auctions and Duddell Street Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACV Auctions 1 1 0 1 2.33 Duddell Street Acquisition 0 0 0 0 0.00

Summary

ACV Auctions beats Duddell Street Acquisition on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ACV Auctions

(Get Free Report)

ACV Auctions Inc. operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

About Duddell Street Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.