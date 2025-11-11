Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Down 1.5% – What’s Next?

Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.27 and last traded at $1.29. Approximately 30,155,068 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 49,939,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TLRY shares. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Tilray Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Tilray Brands from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Tilray Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tilray Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tilray Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

Tilray Brands Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.04.

Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.03. Tilray Brands had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 258.54%.The firm had revenue of $209.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tilray Brands, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Tilray Brands

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tilray Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray Brands during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Unified Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Tilray Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tilray Brands by 203.2% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 71,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Tilray Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Brands Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

