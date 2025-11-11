Contrasting Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) & 361 Degrees International (OTCMKTS:TSIOF)

361 Degrees International (OTCMKTS:TSIOF – Get Free Report) and Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for 361 Degrees International and Shoe Carnival, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get 361 Degrees International alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 361 Degrees International 0 0 0 0 0.00 Shoe Carnival 0 2 0 1 2.67

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.1% of Shoe Carnival shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.5% of Shoe Carnival shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

361 Degrees International has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shoe Carnival has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares 361 Degrees International and Shoe Carnival”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 361 Degrees International $1.40 billion 1.18 $159.77 million N/A N/A Shoe Carnival $1.15 billion 0.40 $73.77 million $2.27 7.51

361 Degrees International has higher revenue and earnings than Shoe Carnival.

Profitability

This table compares 361 Degrees International and Shoe Carnival’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 361 Degrees International N/A N/A N/A Shoe Carnival 5.41% 9.65% 5.53%

Summary

Shoe Carnival beats 361 Degrees International on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 361 Degrees International

(Get Free Report)

361 Degrees International Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and trades in sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Adults and Kids. The company offers adult and children footwear, apparels, and accessories for sports and life under the 361º core and 361º Kids brands. It also manufactures and trades in shoes soles; trades in children sporting goods; and operates a gas station. The company operated a network of stores under the 361º core brand name. It also sells products through its 361sport.com Website; other e-commerce platforms, including Tmall, Taobao, and JD; and authorized retailers and distributors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.

About Shoe Carnival

(Get Free Report)

Shoe Carnival, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app. Shoe Carnival, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for 361 Degrees International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 361 Degrees International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.