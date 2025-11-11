Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Trading Down 1.9% – Should You Sell?

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO)’s share price traded down 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $90.59 and last traded at $92.49. 3,241,493 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 4,897,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CCJ. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cameco in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Friday, August 29th. CLSA assumed coverage on Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.04.

Get Cameco alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCJ

Cameco Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.31 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $313.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.72 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 14.97%.Cameco’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Cameco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 25.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Cameco’s payout ratio is 19.77%.

Institutional Trading of Cameco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco by 3.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 30,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cameco by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in Cameco by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cameco by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.