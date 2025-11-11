Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Down 1.3% – Here’s What Happened

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $51.21 and last traded at $51.24. Approximately 32,864,372 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 20,797,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab from $20.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Baird R W raised shares of Rocket Lab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Rocket Lab in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Rocket Lab in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.75.

Rocket Lab Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.31. The company has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.87 and a beta of 2.16.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $155.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.45 million. Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 48.14% and a negative net margin of 45.87%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Rocket Lab has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Rocket Lab

In other news, Director Matthew Ocko sold 1,873,097 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $90,283,275.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 541,526 shares in the company, valued at $26,101,553.20. This trade represents a 77.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Arjun Kampani sold 31,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $1,527,129.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 499,045 shares in the company, valued at $24,438,233.65. This represents a 5.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,406,361 shares of company stock valued at $267,483,973. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Lab

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RKLB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,809,723 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $2,003,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,565 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Rocket Lab by 176.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,125,910 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $580,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734,788 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Rocket Lab by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,242,304 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $223,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,054 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,918,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,751,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Lab Company Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Featured Articles

